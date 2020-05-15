COVID-19 BREAKDOWN | Buffalo City areas by the numbers plus EC districts

The official breakdown of the metro’s currently active cases is as follows:

EAST LONDON

East London Correctional Services (Westbank Prison): 166

Vincent Heights: 1

Nompumelelo: 1

Braelyn Extension: 1

BHISHO/KING WILLIAM’S TOWN

Dimbaza Polar Park: 3

Emantlaneni: 3

Dimbaza Central: 5

King William’s Town central: 3

Mamata: 3

Ginsburg: 2

Masingatha: 2

Quzini: 2

Bhisho Park: 1

Ilitha: 1

Zwelitsha: 1

Machibini: 1

Mlakalaka: 1

Ndevana: 2

Unallocated: 19

Across the province, which now has an official total of 1,569 confirmed cases and 31 fatalities, Nelson Mandela Bay still has the highest number of infections, followed by Buffalo City.

The Eastern Cape’s breakdown by district is as follows: