COVID-19 BREAKDOWN | Buffalo City areas by the numbers plus EC districts

The Eastern Cape health department on Friday provided DispatchLIVE with a breakdown of Buffalo City Metro’s currently active confirmed Covid-19 cases.
The metro, which has been identified as a provincial coronavirus hotspot, had a total of 452 confirmed cases and 6 deaths.
The official breakdown of the metro’s currently active cases is as follows:
EAST LONDON
- East London Correctional Services (Westbank Prison): 166
- Vincent Heights: 1
- Nompumelelo: 1
- Braelyn Extension: 1
BHISHO/KING WILLIAM’S TOWN
- Dimbaza Polar Park: 3
- Emantlaneni: 3
- Dimbaza Central: 5
- King William’s Town central: 3
- Mamata: 3
- Ginsburg: 2
- Masingatha: 2
- Quzini: 2
- Bhisho Park: 1
- Ilitha: 1
- Zwelitsha: 1
- Machibini: 1
- Mlakalaka: 1
- Ndevana: 2
Unallocated: 19
Across the province, which now has an official total of 1,569 confirmed cases and 31 fatalities, Nelson Mandela Bay still has the highest number of infections, followed by Buffalo City.
The Eastern Cape’s breakdown by district is as follows:
- Nelson Mandela Bay: 585 cases, 12 deaths;
- Buffalo City: 452 cases, 6 deaths;
- Chris Hani: 181 cases, 8 deaths;
- O.R. Tambo: 113 cases, 3 deaths;
- Amathole: 33 cases, 2 deaths;
- Alfred Nzo: 31 cases, 0 deaths;
- Sarah Baartman: 21 cases, 0 deaths;
- Joe Gqabi: 9 cases, 0 deaths.