Busisiwe Mkhwebane supporters raise R260,000 to pay her personal costs order

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has revealed that she has paid a Constitutional Court personal costs order thanks to R260,000 raised by members of the public.

Mkhwebane revealed this during a presentation to parliament’s justice and correctional services portfolio committee on Saturday.

Last year, the Constitutional Court upheld a judgment that Mkhwebane should personally pay costs for the case involving the SA Reserve Bank.

“The personal costs order has been paid up and again that shows the issue of the public paying for my costs because I have been doing the public work, to defend the public,” said Mkhwebane