As of yesterday (15 May), the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 13 537.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably we report a further 9 COVID-19 related deaths this brings the total national

deaths to 247

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased. We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6 083. Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

