Update on Covid-19 as at 17 May 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 15 515 with 1160 new cases identified in the last 24 hour cycle of testing.
Case Data
|Province
|New cases on 17 May
2020
|Total cases for 17 May
2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|124
|1936
|12,5
|Free State
|5
|158
|1,0
|Gauteng
|67
|2329
|15,0
|KwaZulu Natal
|45
|1543
|9,9
|Limpopo
|18
|77
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|3
|71
|0,5
|North West
|6
|70
|0,5
|Northern Cape
|2
|37
|0,2
|Western Cape
|890
|9294
|59,9
|Total
|1160
|15515
|100,0
We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases and the new cases from Western Cape comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24 hour cycle.
Testing Data
460 873 have been conducted with 21 314 done in the last 24 hour cycle.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report a further 3 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 264.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.
The total number of recoveries to date is 7 006.
Provincial Breakdown:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|35
|839
|Free State
|6
|108
|Gauteng
|25
|1583
|KwaZulu Natal
|45
|817
|Limpopo
|3
|37
|Mpumalanga
|0
|49
|North West
|1
|28
|Northern Cape
|0
|24
|Western Cape
|149
|3521
|Total
|264
|7006
Gender and Age Distribution of Deaths:
Distribution of Deaths by Gender:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|148 (56%)
|116 (44%)
|264
Distribution of Deaths by Age:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage (%)
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|0
|0
|20-29
|1
|0.4
|30-39
|15
|5.7
|40-49
|34
|12.9
|50-59
|55
|20,8
|60-69
|66
|25
|70-79
|58
|22
|80-89
|27
|10.2
|90-99
|8
|3
|Total
|264
|100
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health