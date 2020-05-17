Update on Covid-19 as at 17 May 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 15 515 with 1160 new cases identified in the last 24 hour cycle of testing.

Case Data





Province New cases on 17 May

2020 Total cases for 17 May

2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 124 1936 12,5 Free State 5 158 1,0 Gauteng 67 2329 15,0 KwaZulu Natal 45 1543 9,9 Limpopo 18 77 0,5 Mpumalanga 3 71 0,5 North West 6 70 0,5 Northern Cape 2 37 0,2 Western Cape 890 9294 59,9 Total 1160 15515 100,0

We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases and the new cases from Western Cape comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24 hour cycle.

Testing Data

460 873 have been conducted with 21 314 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report a further 3 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 264.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.

The total number of recoveries to date is 7 006.

Provincial Breakdown:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 35 839 Free State 6 108 Gauteng 25 1583 KwaZulu Natal 45 817 Limpopo 3 37 Mpumalanga 0 49 North West 1 28 Northern Cape 0 24 Western Cape 149 3521 Total 264 7006

Gender and Age Distribution of Deaths:



Distribution of Deaths by Gender:



Male (%) Female (%) Total 148 (56%) 116 (44%) 264

Distribution of Deaths by Age:

Age Deaths Percentage (%) 0-9 0 0 10-19 0 0 20-29 1 0.4 30-39 15 5.7 40-49 34 12.9 50-59 55 20,8 60-69 66 25 70-79 58 22 80-89 27 10.2 90-99 8 3 Total 264 100

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health