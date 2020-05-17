‘We love you!’: President Ramaphosa greeted by admirers while on Sunday stroll

Ramaphosa is presumably referring to being arrested for not adhering to social distancing rules.

He and the women exchange some banter which is inaudible, then the president can be heard joking, “I’d rather be arrested with you”, to which the women respond with laughter as they move in to take the picture with him.

According to Makunga, the president had already taken a picture with one of the women before taking the picture with the other two. In the video he appears to be alone but there were four other people within the vicinity who appeared to be his security detail.

The post was met with mixed reactions, with people pointing out that the president and his admirers were not social distancing, like they should. Others were warmed by the interaction with one social media user saying that it “made” her Sunday.

