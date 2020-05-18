Ramaphosa stopping for a selfie during his morning walk divides SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has divided many South Africans after a viral video had him trending on social media over the weekend.

In the video‚ Ramaphosa can be seen taking a morning walk before he was approached by a group of women wearing face masks in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg.

The women greeted Ramaphosa with their elbows — an alternative to handshakes amid the Covid-19 pandemic — and then asked the president for a selfie.

Ramaphosa can be heard saying: “Come‚ before we get arrested”.

‘We love you!’: President Ramaphosa greeted by admirers while on Sunday stroll

He and the women can also be heard exchanging jokes before the president jokes: “I’d rather be arrested with you”.

Reacting to the video‚ many slammed Ramaphosa for failing to practice social distancing despite asking South Africans to do the same.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.


Some praised him for remaining approachable during these unprecedented times.

