Ramaphosa stopping for a selfie during his morning walk divides SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has divided many South Africans after a viral video had him trending on social media over the weekend.

In the video‚ Ramaphosa can be seen taking a morning walk before he was approached by a group of women wearing face masks in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg.

The women greeted Ramaphosa with their elbows — an alternative to handshakes amid the Covid-19 pandemic — and then asked the president for a selfie.

Ramaphosa can be heard saying: “Come‚ before we get arrested”.

He and the women can also be heard exchanging jokes before the president jokes: “I’d rather be arrested with you”.

While busy reading about #Trump’s psychotic rule this morning, I hear someone shouting outside my window..”Good morning Mr President, we love you!” @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/UXAuPodAcC — Nwabisa Makunga (@nwabisa_mak) May 17, 2020

Reacting to the video‚ many slammed Ramaphosa for failing to practice social distancing despite asking South Africans to do the same.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

Maybe I watch too many flicks, buy why is our President so accessable? — STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) May 17, 2020

Cyril Ramaphosa is breaking lockdown rules by first: *taking selfie

* walking without security

* no social distancing #lockDownSouthAfrica #Uyajola99 Malema pic.twitter.com/WKf5beA9Wc — Machine 爸爸身上❷❺ (@Realdumelang) May 17, 2020

While busy reading about #Trump’s psychotic rule this morning, I hear someone shouting outside my window..”Good morning Mr President, we love you!” @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/UXAuPodAcC — Nwabisa Makunga (@nwabisa_mak) May 17, 2020

I think he must go and test… There's something with this visual.. — KIIDD (@Jasonjaybala) May 17, 2020

That was ridiculously reckless move by Ramaphosa — Teddy Whylin (@WyzeeQue) May 17, 2020



Some praised him for remaining approachable during these unprecedented times.

Our President is trying his best instead of seeing that , you wanna criticize everything 🚮 animeni this are difficult times his trying his best to honor lockdown rules but keeping with all measures when he sees his people won’t always be possible, besekumele ebaxosheni ayyybo — Nonhle (@nonhle_kwanele) May 17, 2020

No bodyguards, no drama, just simple exercises. He’s not even minding the security threat. I’m proud to have voted for you sir — Tsheko Musolwa (@TshekoMusolwa) May 17, 2020

That's a good video – a head of state seen in the streets, exercising, mingling with fellow walkers. That's a healthy relief from the stress. — #AfricaIsOpenForBusiness (@VictorAfrica) May 17, 2020

My questions is how could they tell? He is wearing a mask. Maybe the guy just thought: “Ah, what the heck? Why not?”

Maybe he just wanted to feel famous for 30secs

🤷🏽‍♂️ — Joe Emilio (@joeemiliocomedy) May 17, 2020

By: Unathi Nkanjeni

Source: TMG Digital.