Ramaphosa stopping for a selfie during his morning walk divides SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has divided many South Africans after a viral video had him trending on social media over the weekend.
In the video‚ Ramaphosa can be seen taking a morning walk before he was approached by a group of women wearing face masks in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg.
The women greeted Ramaphosa with their elbows — an alternative to handshakes amid the Covid-19 pandemic — and then asked the president for a selfie.
Ramaphosa can be heard saying: “Come‚ before we get arrested”.
‘We love you!’: President Ramaphosa greeted by admirers while on Sunday stroll
He and the women can also be heard exchanging jokes before the president jokes: “I’d rather be arrested with you”.
While busy reading about #Trump’s psychotic rule this morning, I hear someone shouting outside my window..”Good morning Mr President, we love you!” @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/UXAuPodAcC
— Nwabisa Makunga (@nwabisa_mak) May 17, 2020
Reacting to the video‚ many slammed Ramaphosa for failing to practice social distancing despite asking South Africans to do the same.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Maybe I watch too many flicks, buy why is our President so accessable?
— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) May 17, 2020
Cyril Ramaphosa is breaking lockdown rules by first:
*taking selfie
* walking without security
* no social distancing #lockDownSouthAfrica #Uyajola99 Malema pic.twitter.com/WKf5beA9Wc
— Machine 爸爸身上❷❺ (@Realdumelang) May 17, 2020
I think he must go and test… There's something with this visual..
— KIIDD (@Jasonjaybala) May 17, 2020
That was ridiculously reckless move by Ramaphosa
— Teddy Whylin (@WyzeeQue) May 17, 2020
Some praised him for remaining approachable during these unprecedented times.
Our President is trying his best instead of seeing that , you wanna criticize everything 🚮 animeni this are difficult times his trying his best to honor lockdown rules but keeping with all measures when he sees his people won’t always be possible, besekumele ebaxosheni ayyybo
— Nonhle (@nonhle_kwanele) May 17, 2020
No bodyguards, no drama, just simple exercises. He’s not even minding the security threat. I’m proud to have voted for you sir
— Tsheko Musolwa (@TshekoMusolwa) May 17, 2020
That's a good video – a head of state seen in the streets, exercising, mingling with fellow walkers. That's a healthy relief from the stress.
— #AfricaIsOpenForBusiness (@VictorAfrica) May 17, 2020
My questions is how could they tell? He is wearing a mask. Maybe the guy just thought: “Ah, what the heck? Why not?”
Maybe he just wanted to feel famous for 30secs
🤷🏽♂️
— Joe Emilio (@joeemiliocomedy) May 17, 2020
By: Unathi Nkanjeni
Source: TMG Digital.