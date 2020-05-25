Update on Covid-19 as at 25.5.2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 23 615.

Case Data



PROVINCE Total cases for 25 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 2748 11,6 Free State 208 0,9 Gauteng 2993 12,7 KwaZulu-Natal 1882 8,0 Limpopo 132 0,6 Mpumalanga 102 0,4 North West 109 0,5 Northern Cape 45 0,2 Western Cape 15396 65,2 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 23615 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 596 777 tests have been conducted to date with 12 992 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 52 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 481



We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.



As of today, the total number of recoveries stands at 11 917

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 61 1335 Free State 6 121 Gauteng 30 1899 KwaZulu Natal 49 1168 Limpopo 3 55 Mpumalanga 0 61 North West 1 29 Northern Cape 1 28 Western Cape 330 7221 Total 481 11917

Gender Distribution Deaths:



Male (%) Female (%) Unknown Total 258 (53,6%) 222 (46,2%) 1 (0,2%) 481

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths (%) Percentage 0-9 2 0,5 10-19 0 0 20-29 4 0,5 30-39 27 5,6 40-49 54 11,2 50-59 111 23,1 60-69 133 27,7 70-79 94 19,6 80-89 47 9,8 90-99 9 2,0 481 100

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

Source: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/