Update on Covid-19 as at 25.5.2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 23 615.
Case Data
|PROVINCE
|Total cases for 25 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|2748
|11,6
|Free State
|208
|0,9
|Gauteng
|2993
|12,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1882
|8,0
|Limpopo
|132
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|102
|0,4
|North West
|109
|0,5
|Northern Cape
|45
|0,2
|Western Cape
|15396
|65,2
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|23615
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 596 777 tests have been conducted to date with 12 992 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 52 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 481
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
As of today, the total number of recoveries stands at 11 917
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|61
|1335
|Free State
|6
|121
|Gauteng
|30
|1899
|KwaZulu Natal
|49
|1168
|Limpopo
|3
|55
|Mpumalanga
|0
|61
|North West
|1
|29
|Northern Cape
|1
|28
|Western Cape
|330
|7221
|Total
|481
|11917
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Unknown
|Total
|258 (53,6%)
|222 (46,2%)
|1 (0,2%)
|481
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths (%)
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,5
|10-19
|0
|0
|20-29
|4
|0,5
|30-39
|27
|5,6
|40-49
|54
|11,2
|50-59
|111
|23,1
|60-69
|133
|27,7
|70-79
|94
|19,6
|80-89
|47
|9,8
|90-99
|9
|2,0
|481
|100
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
Source: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/