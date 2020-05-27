SA’s latest Covid-19 infections, deaths and recoveries in context

As of May 27, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 24,264 cases, of which 12,741 have recovered and 524 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 96% compared to 3.95% deaths in closed cases. There are 10,999 active cases, of which 128 are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 10,871 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 9 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 5,715,130 total cases, of which 352,904 have died and 2,454,985 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 87% compared to 13% deaths. Of active cases, 2,854,193 (98%) are in a mild condition and 53,048 (2%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

