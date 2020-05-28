South Africans wanting to buy alcohol can do so between 9am and 5pm‚ Monday to Thursday.

This was one of the level 3 regulations announced by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday afternoon.

The regulations state that the sale of cigarettes‚ tobacco and related products continued to be banned.

Alcohol can only be sold at businesses with valid liquor licences‚ and you cannot drink the alcohol where you buy it.

Other regulations included:

Transportation and distribution of liquor to licensed premises can begin from Friday May 29;

Consumption of alcohol at the place of purchase is prohibited;

Sale of alcohol on Friday‚ Saturday‚ Sunday and public holidays is prohibited; and

No special liquor licences will be issued for events.

By: Matthew Savides -TimesLIVE

Source: ARENA Holdings.