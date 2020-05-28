The dos and don’ts of level 3 lockdown

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday announced the rules and regulations under level 3 of the lockdown.

Below is a summary of those rules, which kick in from June 1.

Movements of people:

You may travel for “any service” allowed under level 3, go to and from work, go to school and university once they open, and attend a place of worship.

However, when you leave the house you are required to wear a mask “or other appropriate item” to cover the nose and mouth. You are not allowed to be in “any public place” or use any public transport if you are not wearing a mask.

You are also not allowed to travel between provinces, districts, metropolitan areas and hotspot areas unless you are “carrying out work responsibilities” as allowed under level 3 and, provided you have a permit, moving to a new home, caring for an “immediate family member”, are a member of parliament, going to school, attending a funeral, getting medical treatment or returning to where you live after undergoing quarantine.

Movement of children:

“The movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibilities” is allowed under level 3 provided the parents have a valid court order, a parental rights and responsibilities agreement or parenting plan registered with the family advocate, or a permit if issued by a magistrate. Among other rules, it was also stated that the household the child is moving to and from must also be confirmed as Covid-19 free.

Attendance of funerals:

If you want to attend a funeral, you are only allowed to do so provided you are the:

spouse or partner of the deceased;

child or grandchild of the deceased;

child-in-law of the deceased;

parent of the deceased;

sibling of the deceased; or

grandchild of the deceased.

This is for biological, adopted, stepchild or foster children.

Attendance of funerals continues to be limited to 50 people, and night vigils remain banned. Permission to travel for the funeral must also be sought from a magistrate or police station.

Evictions:

Evictions are not allowed under level 3. Eviction notices may be issued under level 3, but must be stayed until level 3 is over — “unless a court decides it is not just and equitable” to do so.

Gatherings:

Public gatherings remain banned under level 3 of the lockdown, except for religious gatherings and funerals (both under regulated conditions), work purposes, agricultural auctions and “professional non-contact sport matches”.