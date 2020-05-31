Update on Covid-19 (30th May 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 30 967, with 1727 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 30 May

2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 3759 12,1 Free State 261 0,8 Gauteng 3773 12,2 KwaZulu-Natal 2476 8,0 Limpopo 173 0,6 Mpumalanga 113 0,4 North West 162 0,5 Northern Cape 57 0,2 Western Cape 20160 65,1 Unknown 33 0,1 Total 30967 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 701 883 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 21 708 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 32 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 643.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 16 116 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 82 1987 Free State 8 123 Gauteng 31 2035 KwaZulu Natal 52 1180 Limpopo 3 140 Mpumalanga 0 67 North West 1 45 Northern Cape 1 31 Western Cape 465 10508 Total 643 16116

Gender Distribution Deaths:



Male (%) Female (%) Total 338 (52,6%) 305 (47,4%) 643

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 2 0,3 10-19 2 0,3 20-29 4 0,6 30-39 39 6 40-49 70 10,8 50-59 160 24,8 60-69 169 26,2 70-79 124 19,2 80-89 59 9,1 90-99 14 2,7 643 100

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health