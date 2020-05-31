Update on Covid-19 (30th May 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 30 967, with 1727 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 30 May
2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|3759
|12,1
|Free State
|261
|0,8
|Gauteng
|3773
|12,2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2476
|8,0
|Limpopo
|173
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|113
|0,4
|North West
|162
|0,5
|Northern Cape
|57
|0,2
|Western Cape
|20160
|65,1
|Unknown
|33
|0,1
|Total
|30967
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 701 883 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 21 708 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 32 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 643.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 16 116 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|82
|1987
|Free State
|8
|123
|Gauteng
|31
|2035
|KwaZulu Natal
|52
|1180
|Limpopo
|3
|140
|Mpumalanga
|0
|67
|North West
|1
|45
|Northern Cape
|1
|31
|Western Cape
|465
|10508
|Total
|643
|16116
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|338 (52,6%)
|305 (47,4%)
|643
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,3
|10-19
|2
|0,3
|20-29
|4
|0,6
|30-39
|39
|6
|40-49
|70
|10,8
|50-59
|160
|24,8
|60-69
|169
|26,2
|70-79
|124
|19,2
|80-89
|59
|9,1
|90-99
|14
|2,7
|643
|100
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
Media Release, 30 May 2020
https://sacoronavirus.co.za/