Sunday, May 31, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (30th May 2020)

By
Mauneen Charter
-

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 30 967, with 1727 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 30 May
2020		 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 3759 12,1
Free State 261 0,8
Gauteng 3773 12,2
KwaZulu-Natal 2476 8,0
Limpopo 173 0,6
Mpumalanga 113 0,4
North West 162 0,5
Northern Cape 57 0,2
Western Cape 20160 65,1
Unknown 33 0,1
Total 30967 100,0

 

Testing Data
A total of 701 883 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 21 708 tests have been conducted since the last report.

 

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 32 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 643.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 16 116 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 82 1987
Free State 8 123
Gauteng 31 2035
KwaZulu Natal 52 1180
Limpopo 3 140
Mpumalanga 0 67
North West 1 45
Northern Cape 1 31
Western Cape 465 10508
Total 643 16116

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total
338 (52,6%) 305 (47,4%) 643

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 2 0,3
10-19 2 0,3
20-29 4 0,6
30-39 39 6
40-49 70 10,8
50-59 160 24,8
60-69 169 26,2
70-79 124 19,2
80-89 59 9,1
90-99 14 2,7
643 100

 

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

Media Release, 30 May 2020

https://sacoronavirus.co.za/

 

