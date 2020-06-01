Update on Covid-19 (1st June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34 357.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 31 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|4111
|12,0
|Free State
|285
|0,8
|Gauteng
|4231
|12,3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2565
|7,5
|Limpopo
|192
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|131
|0,4
|North West
|187
|0,5
|Northern Cape
|82
|0,2
|Western Cape
|22567
|65,7
|Unknown
|6
|0,0
|Total
|34357
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 742 742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17 617 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report an increase in the number of deaths to 705
In the Western Cape there are 22 new deaths bringing the total to 525 in the Province
We wish to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
The total national recoveries are 17 291
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|82
|2123
|Free State
|8
|123
|Gauteng
|33
|2060
|KwaZulu Natal
|52
|1248
|Limpopo
|3
|144
|Mpumalanga
|0
|86
|North West
|1
|45
|Northern Cape
|1
|31
|Western Cape
|525
|11431
|Total
|705
|17291
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
Press release source: www.sacoronavirus.co.za