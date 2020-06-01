Monday, June 1, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (1st June 2020)

By
Mauneen Charter
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34 357.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 31 May 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 4111 12,0
Free State 285 0,8
Gauteng 4231 12,3
KwaZulu-Natal 2565 7,5
Limpopo 192 0,6
Mpumalanga 131 0,4
North West 187 0,5
Northern Cape 82 0,2
Western Cape 22567 65,7
Unknown 6 0,0
Total 34357 100,0

 

Testing Data
A total of 742 742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17 617 tests have been conducted since the last report.

 

Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report an increase in the number of deaths to 705

In the Western Cape there are 22 new deaths bringing the total to 525 in the Province

We wish to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The total national recoveries are 17 291

 

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 82 2123
Free State 8 123
Gauteng 33 2060
KwaZulu Natal 52 1248
Limpopo 3 144
Mpumalanga 0 86
North West 1 45
Northern Cape 1 31
Western Cape 525 11431
Total 705 17291

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

Press release source: www.sacoronavirus.co.za

 

