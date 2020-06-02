Everything you need to know about flying under lockdown level 3

These are among the new rules for flying under level 3 of lockdown. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced at the weekend that new gazetted regulations allow domestic flights for work-related purposes only.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Airports Company SA (Acsa) said the airport environment had “changed considerably”. New procedures would take time, said spokesperson Gopolang Peme, and passengers “should arrive at the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure”.

Peme said that Acsa had put “extensive” and “comprehensive” measures in place to “cover every aspect of the passenger’s journey, from an airport entrance to boarding an aircraft”.