Ban on cigarettes will not make people quit smoking, Fita tells high court

This is according to court papers filed by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), in response to an affidavit by Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma last week on reasons why the government took the decision to ban the sale of cigarettes.

Fita is currently embroiled in a high court case against the government over the controversial ban, which was instituted under the initial coronavirus lockdown and was reaffirmed under level 3, even while the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted.

The association wants the court to set aside the ban.

In a supplementary affidavit filed on Friday, but made available to TimesLIVE on Wedensday, Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said the reasons for the decision revealed a focus on the health hazards associated with the use of tobacco products.