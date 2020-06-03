Seeing people not wearing face masks is the new road rage. Here’s how to deal with it

Welcome to season 3 of national lockdown.

To help everyone catch up, last season we discovered that the world outside our homes did in fact exist, that the Capetonian urge to run on the promenade was far stronger than the fear about a virus that could potentially kill hundreds of thousands, and that our president sometimes struggles to put on a face mask.

This season promises to be even more spectacular as booze and churches are added to the mix.

Everyone’s immediate concern, however, will be those masks the president seems to sometimes be flummoxed by.