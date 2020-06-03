Update on Covid-19 (03rd June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 37 525
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 3 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|4526
|12,1
|Free State
|319
|0,9
|Gauteng
|4567
|12,2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2707
|7,2
|Limpopo
|200
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|137
|0,4
|North West
|314
|0,8
|Northern Cape
|93
|0,2
|Western Cape
|24657
|65,7
|Unknown
|5
|0,0
|Total
|37525
|100,0
We note the same pattern that drove up the outbreak in Western Cape is building up in the Eastern Cape. The two provinces now consist of 78% of all positive cases Additional attention is being directed to Eastern Cape to ensure the province can adequately respond to limit escalation of infection.
Testing Data
A total of 785 979 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 24 445 tests have been conducted since the last report
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 37 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in KwaZulu Natal and 29 in Western Cape.
This brings the total national deaths to 792
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 19 682– this translates to a recovery rate of 52,45%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|95
|2123
|Free State
|8
|123
|Gauteng
|33
|2169
|KwaZulu Natal
|54
|1248
|Limpopo
|3
|145
|Mpumalanga
|0
|86
|North West
|1
|59
|Northern Cape
|1
|33
|Western Cape
|597
|13696
|Total
|792
|19682
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,3
|10-19
|3
|0,4
|20-29
|5
|0,6
|30-39
|43
|5,4
|40-49
|86
|10,9
|50-59
|206
|26,0
|60-69
|210
|26,5
|70-79
|149
|18,8
|80-89
|69
|8,7
|90-99
|19
|2,4
|792
|100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|417 (52,7%)
|375 (47,3%)
|792
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
