Update on Covid-19 (03rd June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 37 525

Case Data



Province Total cases for 3 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 4526 12,1 Free State 319 0,9 Gauteng 4567 12,2 KwaZulu-Natal 2707 7,2 Limpopo 200 0,5 Mpumalanga 137 0,4 North West 314 0,8 Northern Cape 93 0,2 Western Cape 24657 65,7 Unknown 5 0,0 Total 37525 100,0

We note the same pattern that drove up the outbreak in Western Cape is building up in the Eastern Cape. The two provinces now consist of 78% of all positive cases Additional attention is being directed to Eastern Cape to ensure the province can adequately respond to limit escalation of infection.

Testing Data

A total of 785 979 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 24 445 tests have been conducted since the last report

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 37 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in KwaZulu Natal and 29 in Western Cape.

This brings the total national deaths to 792

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 19 682– this translates to a recovery rate of 52,45%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 95 2123 Free State 8 123 Gauteng 33 2169 KwaZulu Natal 54 1248 Limpopo 3 145 Mpumalanga 0 86 North West 1 59 Northern Cape 1 33 Western Cape 597 13696 Total 792 19682

Age Distribution Deaths:



Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 2 0,3 10-19 3 0,4 20-29 5 0,6 30-39 43 5,4 40-49 86 10,9 50-59 206 26,0 60-69 210 26,5 70-79 149 18,8 80-89 69 8,7 90-99 19 2,4 792 100

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total 417 (52,7%) 375 (47,3%) 792

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health



Media release – www.sacoronavirus.co.za