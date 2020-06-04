Booze blamed as horror EC crashes leave seven dead

Excessive alcohol consumption and speeding have been blamed after two separate Eastern Cape accidents in the past 24-hours left seven dead and four people fighting for their lives.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said two men died and four others sustained serious injuries in an accident involving a Toyota Avanza. The driver apparently lost control of the Avanza while travelling towards Dutywa on the R408 road at Xonya, near Ngcobo.
“The injured people were taken to All Saints Hospital,” said Binqose, adding that one later succumbed to his injuries.
“Four of the occupants were declared dead on scene while a female passenger sustained severe injuries,” said Binqose.
The injured passenger struggled from the overturned vehicle, which had become trapped in bushes, until she managed to reach the road and get help, said Binqose.
Cases of culpable homicide have been opened.
By