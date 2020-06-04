Zola Nene gives Gordon Ramsay a taste of Zulu cuisine

Bubbly award-winning cookbook author, food stylist and TV chef Zola Nene will be showcasing the best of sunny KwaZulu-Natal’s cuisine to British juggernaut chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay and Nene shot the season premiere for his show Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

It appears the chefs had a blast filming the show and Nene got to see what more there was to the man who is known and loved for his work and his fierce critique as well as high energy in the kitchen.

He is a gentle soul, according to Nene.

“It was incredible, we spent a week filming together. He’s really very lovely and very tall, so he’s got quite a presence about him. But he’s very lovely, I think a lot of people, myself included, expected that aggressive [Gordon], you know the way that everyone sees Gordon – aggressive, really outspoken, swearing all the time, but actually he’s a really gentle soul.

“He’s very lovely and willing to learn; he’s interested and he listens to everything you have to say. Very definitely there was swearing because I don’t think it would be Gordon without any swearing, but in the loveliest way. ”

The KZN-born Nene guides Ramsay through traditional Zulu fare for the season’s premiere.