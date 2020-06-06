Saturday, June 6, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (05th June 2020)

By
Mauneen Charter
-

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 43 434

Case Data

Province Total cases for 5 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 5240 12,1
Free State 336 0,8
Gauteng 5215 12,0
KwaZulu-Natal 2936 6,8
Limpopo 215 0,5
Mpumalanga 169 0,4
North West 409 0,9
Northern Cape 102 0,2
Western Cape 28807 66,3
Unknown 5 0,0
Total 43434 100,0

 

Testing Data
A total of 850 871 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 30 196 tests have been conducted since the last report

Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries:
Regrettably, we report 60 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Gauteng and 53 from Western Cape This brings the total national deaths to 908

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 23 088 this translates to a recovery rate of 53,2%

 

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 95 2460
Free State 9 123
Gauteng 40 2344
KwaZulu Natal 55 1378
Limpopo 3 149
Mpumalanga 0 94
North West 1 73
Northern Cape 1 34
Western Cape 704 16433
Total 908 23088

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 2 0,2
10-19 3 0,3
20-29 7 0,8
30-39 50 5,5
40-49 105 11,6
50-59 230 25,3
60-69 247 27,2
70-79 169 18,6
80-89 75 8,3
90-99 20 2,2
908 100

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total
481 427 908

 

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

Source: sacoronavirus.co.za

 

