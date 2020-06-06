Update on Covid-19 (05th June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 43 434
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 5 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|5240
|12,1
|Free State
|336
|0,8
|Gauteng
|5215
|12,0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2936
|6,8
|Limpopo
|215
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|169
|0,4
|North West
|409
|0,9
|Northern Cape
|102
|0,2
|Western Cape
|28807
|66,3
|Unknown
|5
|0,0
|Total
|43434
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 850 871 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 30 196 tests have been conducted since the last report
Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries:
Regrettably, we report 60 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Gauteng and 53 from Western Cape This brings the total national deaths to 908
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 23 088 this translates to a recovery rate of 53,2%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|95
|2460
|Free State
|9
|123
|Gauteng
|40
|2344
|KwaZulu Natal
|55
|1378
|Limpopo
|3
|149
|Mpumalanga
|0
|94
|North West
|1
|73
|Northern Cape
|1
|34
|Western Cape
|704
|16433
|Total
|908
|23088
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,2
|10-19
|3
|0,3
|20-29
|7
|0,8
|30-39
|50
|5,5
|40-49
|105
|11,6
|50-59
|230
|25,3
|60-69
|247
|27,2
|70-79
|169
|18,6
|80-89
|75
|8,3
|90-99
|20
|2,2
|908
|100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|481
|427
|908
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
