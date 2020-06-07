‘High-handed’ approach to smoking ban turning people against lockdown: Fita

“In any event, it is not the second respondent’s role nor prerogative to stop people smoking,” said Mnguni.

Dlamini-Zuma’s “approach”, adds Mnguni, “is regrettable and has no place in an open, transparent and democratic SA”.

“On the second respondent’s (far-fetched) contention that a large number of smokers have quit smoking following the ban, due to the absence of supply, one would have expected then that there is no longer any need for the ban. The absence of logic is manifest,” he says.

By Matthew Savides