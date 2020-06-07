‘High-handed’ approach to smoking ban turning people against lockdown: Fita

Responding in court documents to an affidavit from Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma last week, Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “The high-handed manner in which this ban is being meted out is concerning and results in citizens losing respect for the process and the wonderfully good intentions with which the lockdown process commenced.”
The affidavit is also critical of Dlamini-Zuma’s stance that the ban would make people quit smoking.
“In any event, it is not the second respondent’s role nor prerogative to stop people smoking,” said Mnguni.
Dlamini-Zuma’s “approach”, adds Mnguni, “is regrettable and has no place in an open, transparent and democratic SA”.
“On the second respondent’s (far-fetched) contention that a large number of smokers have quit smoking following the ban, due to the absence of supply, one would have expected then that there is no longer any need for the ban. The absence of logic is manifest,” he says.
Dalmani Zuma has no idea what she and her team have created, she has begun a War between Citizen’s of our Nation leave us to smoke it doesn’t affect her directly or does it??? All that I’ve experienced from speaking to people is that the concern of smoking to them is no problem as long as we continue to respect the boundaries of Non smokers, this is Not about cigaretttes it’s POLITICAL and Power the Covid 19 is always on the backburner!!!! And Ms Zuma you are breaking down trust and Democracy within the Citizens and that’s not what we want, we live like puppets pulled by you and your team’s strings and we are Fed Up!!! Everything we’ve worked so hard for you are breaking down and it’s sad, we now live in fear of eachother and we are slowly becoming divided how dare you allow this. Unban your ridiculous bans leave us to smoke, drink, eat and together stand strong as we always have before the Lockdown we had hope we had Ubuntu now it’s fading Thanks Alot for Nothing NCCC this is our life’s not your Political Stance and corruption that is evident in thw cracks that are now showing and us as people of South Africa are seeing…