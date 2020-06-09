WATCH | Gelvandale-born Belinda Davids ready for her moment in time

Closing the season’s audition tour on a high note, Davids brought all four judges to their feet and got a standing ovation from the audience after performing legendary singer Whitney Houston’s One Moment in Time.

The episode aired on May 30.

No stranger to the stage, Davids has had fans across the world dancing to her tune for years.

She won over many hearts when she was cast to play Houston in Showtime Australia’s hit show The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, in 2013.

The singer has since performed the show on stages across the world and will be bringing it to SA in 2021.

Already with a large footprint in music and recognised internationally, Davids said she auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent to further her music career.

“I may have become widely known for doing The Greatest Love of All but it is time for me to go to the next level of my career where I record my own albums, do my own shows and leave a legacy of my own.

“Auditioning on Britain’s Got Talent is much bigger than just me.

“I might be well-known but that doesn’t mean I should stop advancing my career and steering it towards the direction I want,” Davids said.

Davids left wide smiles on all four judges’ faces with Alesha Dixon commending her for giving them a memorable final audition to close off the show’s audition tour.

“What a way to close an amazing run of auditions with a class act. I want to see the name Belinda Davids in lights — you are amazing!” Dixon said.

Though she impressed all the judges, contestants who will go to the next round of Britain’s Got Talent are yet to be announced.

Due to Covid-19, the show has had to halt production and producers are exploring a way forward.

Meanwhile, Davids said it has been an anxious wait.

“I am very anxious about the results because, even though judges were impressed, everyone did their best so there is no way of telling who is making it through and who isn’t,” she said.

The mother of two said the song One Moment in Time reminded her of her two sons Blake, 23, and Joshua, 8.

“We went back and forth trying to decide which song to sing in my audition and chose this song because no matter where and what you do, you must create that moment where you stand out and that’s what I want for my boys — for them to have a moment in time where they stand out and rise above themselves.”