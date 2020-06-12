Pregnant Eastern Cape woman gunned down in her driveway. Was it a hit?

A man whose heavily pregnant partner was gunned down in cold blood outside their King William’s Town home this week believes the bullets were meant for him.

Sinovuyo Gxamza, an ANC member in the Amathole region, told DispatchLIVE on Thursday he was certain the shooting was “a political hit”.

His partner Sibahle Sowazi, 35, was eight months pregnant.

On Thursday morning, Gxamza agreed to speak about his partner’s slaying but asked DispatchLIVE to call him back in the afternoon.

But later in the day he said he was still too traumatised to talk about Tuesday’s shooting.

He asked to be given time to deal with what had happened.