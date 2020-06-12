LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (12 JUNE 2020)

-

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 61 927  with 3 360 new cases identified.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 12 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 8615 13,9
Free State 435 0,7
Gauteng 8781 14,2
KwaZulu-Natal 3573 5,8
Limpopo 288 0,5
Mpumalanga 243 0,4
North West 865 1,4
Northern Cape 138 0,2
Western Cape 38 926 62,9
Unknown 63 0,1
Total 61 927 100,0

 

Testing Data

A total of 1 060 425 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 32 026 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested
Private 512 415 48% 16 299 51%
Public 548 010 52% 15 727 49%
Grand Total 1 060 425 30 330

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 70 more COVID-19 related deaths:  39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape and 1 from Limpopo. This brings the total national deaths to 1354  with a mortality rate of 2,2%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 35 008- this translates to a recovery rate of 56,5%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 208 4393
Free State 9 189
Gauteng 57 2948
KwaZulu Natal 64 1572
Limpopo 4 175
Mpumalanga 1 116
North West 5 128
Northern Cape 1 52
Western Cape 1005 25 435
Total 1354 35 008

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total -Unknown (2)
684 (50,5%) 668 (49,3%)   1354

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 3 0,2
10-19 3 0,2
20-29 19 1,4
30-39 82 6,1
40-49 169 12,5
50-59 326 24,1
60-69 368 27,2
70-79 240 17,7
80-89 107 7,9
90-99 29 2,1
Unknown 8 0,
1354 100

 

www.sacoronavirus.co.za

 

