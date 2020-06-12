LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (12 JUNE 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 61 927 with 3 360 new cases identified.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 12 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|8615
|13,9
|Free State
|435
|0,7
|Gauteng
|8781
|14,2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3573
|5,8
|Limpopo
|288
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|243
|0,4
|North West
|865
|1,4
|Northern Cape
|138
|0,2
|Western Cape
|38 926
|62,9
|Unknown
|63
|0,1
|Total
|61 927
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 1 060 425 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 32 026 tests have been conducted since the last report.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|512 415
|48%
|16 299
|51%
|Public
|548 010
|52%
|15 727
|49%
|Grand Total
|1 060 425
|30 330
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 70 more COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape and 1 from Limpopo. This brings the total national deaths to 1354 with a mortality rate of 2,2%.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 35 008- this translates to a recovery rate of 56,5%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|208
|4393
|Free State
|9
|189
|Gauteng
|57
|2948
|KwaZulu Natal
|64
|1572
|Limpopo
|4
|175
|Mpumalanga
|1
|116
|North West
|5
|128
|Northern Cape
|1
|52
|Western Cape
|1005
|25 435
|Total
|1354
|35 008
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total -Unknown (2)
|684 (50,5%)
|668 (49,3%)
|1354
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|3
|0,2
|10-19
|3
|0,2
|20-29
|19
|1,4
|30-39
|82
|6,1
|40-49
|169
|12,5
|50-59
|326
|24,1
|60-69
|368
|27,2
|70-79
|240
|17,7
|80-89
|107
|7,9
|90-99
|29
|2,1
|Unknown
|8
|0,
|1354
|100
