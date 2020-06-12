LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (12 JUNE 2020)

Case Data

Province Total cases for 12 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 8615 13,9 Free State 435 0,7 Gauteng 8781 14,2 KwaZulu-Natal 3573 5,8 Limpopo 288 0,5 Mpumalanga 243 0,4 North West 865 1,4 Northern Cape 138 0,2 Western Cape 38 926 62,9 Unknown 63 0,1 Total 61 927 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 1 060 425 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 32 026 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 512 415 48% 16 299 51% Public 548 010 52% 15 727 49% Grand Total 1 060 425 30 330

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 70 more COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape and 1 from Limpopo. This brings the total national deaths to 1354 with a mortality rate of 2,2%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 35 008- this translates to a recovery rate of 56,5%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 208 4393 Free State 9 189 Gauteng 57 2948 KwaZulu Natal 64 1572 Limpopo 4 175 Mpumalanga 1 116 North West 5 128 Northern Cape 1 52 Western Cape 1005 25 435 Total 1354 35 008

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total -Unknown (2) 684 (50,5%) 668 (49,3%) 1354

Age Distribution Deaths: