Home schooling an option many Eastern Cape parents will adopt

Sethu Ndlela said she would be keeping both her children at home.

“My daughter is in grade 2 but she is asthmatic so I can’t risk it. I’d rather she repeat grade 2 than to lose her, because if she got corona she would die since her lungs are very weak,” she said.

“My son is in preschool so he’s at home. You can’t really get a two-year-old to practise social distancing and keep his mask on the whole day.”

Another parent, Jamie-Lee Paterson, said: “We decided to keep our child out of school for the rest of this year. Luckily she’s only in preschool. But I think I would have made the same decision no matter what her age.”

Tazlin Vosloo, who has two boys of school-going age, said: “I’m certainly going to try to take the boys back to school if the doctor gives [us] the go-ahead as one of my sons has allergies. I think it’s important for the children’s mental and emotional health to get back to a more normal routine, even if it is a new normal.”

Children are probably safer from contracting Covid-19 at school than in their communities, says a child health expert.

According to Prof Mignon McCulloch, head of paediatrics at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, with many parents going back to work under level three of the lockdown, children could face safety issues at home and, as a result, are better off at school.

McCulloch, chair of the SA Paediatric Association, said there was no need to panic.

“Going back to school will not only give those children who have no access to online resources face-to-face education, but it will also improve their mental and psychological wellbeing,” McCulloch said.