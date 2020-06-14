EC bikes will not replace ambulances, says health department

“Basic emergency medical service protocol will not allow for this and we would not in any way support this,” he said.

“This is an intervention designed to bring healthcare closer to the people.

“One of the complaints that the Eastern Cape department of health received from rural communities is that because of lack of road infrastructure, especially in rural areas, ambulances do not reach people who are sick.”

This often resulted in members of the community having to put sick individuals in a wheelbarrow to get them to where they could meet up with an ambulance. Other sick or elderly people were forced to walk the distance.

Manzi said Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba accordingly saw these 100 EMS motorbikes as an opportunity to address these issues.

Referring to them as “scooters” during the launch on Friday, Gomba said they were specialised in that they were equipped with beds.