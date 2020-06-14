Solidarity Fund approves R17 million in funding to support victims of gender-based violence

“The funds will be used to resource the GBV command centre with additional staff and the necessary equipment to enable it to cope with the recent upsurge in calls and messages and to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical equipment such as rape kits for the National Shelter Movement and the Thuthuzela Care Centres.”

Chairperson of the Solidarity Fund Gloria Serobe said: “Gender-based violence is one of the social ills exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Our duty as the fund has been to respond to the needs of those who are most vulnerable at this time. The intention with these interventions is to ensure that victims of gender-based violence are protected and are treated with care and dignity.”

The fund’s humanitarian lead Wendy Tlou said: “The fund has been working with various civil society groups and women’s groups to respond to the emerging scourge of gender-based violence. This intervention marks the next phase of our humanitarian effort as we respond to the different phases of the pandemic.”

TimesLIVE