Coronavirus recoveries continue to outpace active cases

In South and globally, recoveries from coronavirus continue to outpace infections after a watershed was reached two weeks ago.

Since then, the margin between recoveries and active cases has widened, both in SA and globally.

As of June 17, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 76,334 cases, of which 42,063 have recovered and 1,625 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 96.3% compared to 3.7% deaths in closed cases. There are 32,646 active cases, of which 208 are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 32,438 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 27 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 8,298,870 total cases, of which 446,914 have died and 4,347,423 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 91% compared to 9% deaths. Of active cases, 3,450,005 (98%) are in a mild condition and 54,528 (2%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

