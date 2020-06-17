WHO moves to update Covid-19 guidance after ‘great news’ in drug study

The benefit was only seen in patients seriously ill with Covid-19 and was not observed in patients with milder disease.

The positive news comes as coronavirus infections accelerated in some places including the United States and as Beijing cancelled scores of flights to help contain a fresh outbreak in China’s capital.

“This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with Covid-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement late on Tuesday. The agency said it was looking forward to the full data analysis of the study in coming days.

“WHO will coordinate a meta-analysis to increase our overall understanding of this intervention. WHO clinical guidance will be updated to reflect how and when the drug should be used in Covid-19,” the agency added.

But South Korea’s top health official cautioned about the use of the drug for Covid-19 patients.

“(It) has already long been used in South Korean hospitals to treat patients with different inflammation,” Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

“But some experts have warned of the drug not only reducing the inflammatory response in patients, but also the immune system and may trigger side effects. KCDC is discussing the use of it for Covid-19 patients.”

By Reuters