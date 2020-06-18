‘It’s too late!’ John Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa over easing of regulations

The IFP also criticised Ramaphosa – but for different reasons.

In a statement, IFP sokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the reopening was based on political considerations and pending court challenges, instead of epidemiological data and medical facts.

“The effects coupled with the levels of uncertainty, deaths and further spreading of Covid-19 due to lockdown alert level 3 have not been fully monitored and therefore this announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa is poorly timed and ill-considered,” said Hlengwa.

“It is unfortunate that our country must acknowledge and recognise that we are fighting parallel crises: a global pandemic, an economic recession and the scourge of heinous acts of violence committed against women and children.”

He said the lifting of the restrictions was premature.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he welcomed the balancing act Ramaphosa was applying.

“That’s why I agree that each individual must be responsible for his or her life. Lack of discipline has cost this country. We need to change this behaviour,” said Holomisa.