The department of public works & infrastructure has issued an apology to the Joint Portfolio Committee Chairpersons and the public after one of its officials was caught topless during an online meeting.

On Thursday‚ during a virtual portfolio committee meeting for public works‚ one of the officials‚ whose screen name identified him as Christopher Mulaudzi‚ attended the meeting while topless in bed.

The footage from the meeting was shared on social media.

Cape Town – While lockdown has resulted in many people wearing pyjamas as work attire, one Independent Development Trust (IDT) official was caught on camera topless and wearing only shorts. The Dep. of Public Works and Infrastructure released a statement on Thursday saying… pic.twitter.com/IkTkZwey5w — T_h_a_b_o🧢 (@thabz061) June 18, 2020



In a statement‚ the department condemned the official’s actions and said the incident was viewed in a serious light.

“The official was caught on video laying on the bed‚ topless and wearing only shorts while the meeting was in session‚ a behaviour which the department strongly condemns as it undermined the decorum of the meeting‚” said the director-general of the department‚ advocate Sam Vukela.

Vukela said the incident was a serious offence which would be followed by a proper disciplinary process.

“This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has brought the department into serious disrepute‚” he said

“I have referred the matter to the CEO of the Independent Development Trust to look further into it‚ to determine the appropriate corrective measures to be taken.

“The CEO will in due course provide the minister with a report on the outcome of this matter and also the measures which have been taken in this regard.”

By: Unathi Nkanjeni

Source: ARENA Holdings.