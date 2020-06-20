SA, EC & SARAH BAARTMAN COVID-19 DISTRICT AND AREA BREAKDOWN AS AT 19 JUNE 2020

By
Talk of the Town Reporter
-

 

As of 19 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 87 715

Case Data

Province Total cases for 19 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 13506 15,4
Free State 658 0,8
Gauteng 17261 19,7
KwaZulu-Natal 4548 5,2
Limpopo 503 0,6
Mpumalanga 505 0,6
North West 1758 2,0
Northern Cape 218 0,2
Western Cape 48706 55,5
Unknown 52 0,1
Total 87715 100,0

 

Testing Data
1 260 434 tests have been completed in total of which 32 336 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 94 COVID-19 related deaths- 27 from Gauteng, 7 from KwaZulu Natal, and 60 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1 831.


We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The mortality rate is 2,1%


The number of recoveries is 47 825, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,5%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 257 6331
Free State 9 235
Gauteng 114 4001
KwaZulu Natal 80 2527
Limpopo 4 236
Mpumalanga 1 156
North West 5 175
Northern Cape 1 97
Western Cape 1360 34067
Total 1831 47825

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 3 0,2
10-19 5 0,3
20-29 26 1,4
30-39 109 6,0
40-49 231 12,6
50-59 446 24,3
60-69 487 26,6
70-79 320 17,5
80-89 153 8,3
90-99 42 2,3
Uknown 9 0,5
1831 100

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Unknown Total
951 (51,9%) 878 (48%) 2 (0,1) 1831

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

For more info visit www.sacoronavirus.co.za

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply