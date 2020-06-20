SA, EC & SARAH BAARTMAN COVID-19 DISTRICT AND AREA BREAKDOWN AS AT 19 JUNE 2020

As of 19 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 87 715

Province Total cases for 19 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 13506 15,4 Free State 658 0,8 Gauteng 17261 19,7 KwaZulu-Natal 4548 5,2 Limpopo 503 0,6 Mpumalanga 505 0,6 North West 1758 2,0 Northern Cape 218 0,2 Western Cape 48706 55,5 Unknown 52 0,1 Total 87715 100,0

Testing Data

1 260 434 tests have been completed in total of which 32 336 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 94 COVID-19 related deaths- 27 from Gauteng, 7 from KwaZulu Natal, and 60 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1 831.



We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The mortality rate is 2,1%



The number of recoveries is 47 825, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,5%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 257 6331 Free State 9 235 Gauteng 114 4001 KwaZulu Natal 80 2527 Limpopo 4 236 Mpumalanga 1 156 North West 5 175 Northern Cape 1 97 Western Cape 1360 34067 Total 1831 47825

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 3 0,2 10-19 5 0,3 20-29 26 1,4 30-39 109 6,0 40-49 231 12,6 50-59 446 24,3 60-69 487 26,6 70-79 320 17,5 80-89 153 8,3 90-99 42 2,3 Uknown 9 0,5 1831 100

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Unknown Total 951 (51,9%) 878 (48%) 2 (0,1) 1831

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

For more info visit www.sacoronavirus.co.za

