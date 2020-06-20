Update on Covid-19 (20th June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 92 681
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 20 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|14721
|15,9
|Free State
|700
|0,8
|Gauteng
|18978
|20,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|4806
|5,2
|Limpopo
|521
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|544
|0,6
|North West
|1957
|2,1
|Northern Cape
|232
|0,3
|Western Cape
|50173
|54,1
|Unknown
|49
|0,1
|Total
|92681
|100,0
Testing Data
1 293 608 tests have been completed in total of which 33 174 new tests are reported.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 46 COVID-19 related deaths- 11 from Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu Natal and 32 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1877.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The mortality rate is 2,0%
The number of recoveries is 50 326, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,3%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|268
|7470
|Free State
|9
|236
|Gauteng
|114
|4273
|KwaZulu Natal
|83
|2527
|Limpopo
|4
|236
|Mpumalanga
|1
|156
|North West
|5
|175
|Northern Cape
|1
|97
|Western Cape
|1392
|35156
|Total
|1877
|50326
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|3
|0,2
|10-19
|5
|0,3
|20-29
|26
|1,4
|30-39
|115
|6,1
|40-49
|237
|12,6
|50-59
|459
|24,4
|60-69
|493
|26,3
|70-79
|329
|17,5
|80-89
|156
|8,3
|90-99
|45
|2,4
|Uknown
|9
|0,5
|1877
|100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Unknown
|Total
|976 (52%)
|899 (47,9%)
|2 (0,1)
|1877
