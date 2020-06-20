Saturday, June 20, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (20th June 2020)

By
Talk of the Town Reporter
-

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 92 681

Case Data

Province Total cases for 20 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 14721 15,9
Free State 700 0,8
Gauteng 18978 20,5
KwaZulu-Natal 4806 5,2
Limpopo 521 0,6
Mpumalanga 544 0,6
North West 1957 2,1
Northern Cape 232 0,3
Western Cape 50173 54,1
Unknown 49 0,1
Total 92681 100,0

 

Testing Data
1 293 608 tests have been completed in total of which 33 174 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 46 COVID-19 related deaths- 11 from Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu Natal and 32 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1877.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The mortality rate is 2,0%

The number of recoveries is 50 326, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,3%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 268 7470
Free State 9 236
Gauteng 114 4273
KwaZulu Natal 83 2527
Limpopo 4 236
Mpumalanga 1 156
North West 5 175
Northern Cape 1 97
Western Cape 1392 35156
Total 1877 50326

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 3 0,2
10-19 5 0,3
20-29 26 1,4
30-39 115 6,1
40-49 237 12,6
50-59 459 24,4
60-69 493 26,3
70-79 329 17,5
80-89 156 8,3
90-99 45 2,4
Uknown 9 0,5
1877 100

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Unknown Total
976 (52%) 899 (47,9%) 2 (0,1) 1877

 

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Talk of the Town | An Arena Holdings Community Newspaper
MORE STORIES

BREAKING | Grahamstown Pick n Pay closed temporarily due to Covid-19

BUFFALO CITY COVID-19 UPDATE

SA, EC & SARAH BAARTMAN COVID-19 DISTRICT AND AREA BREAKDOWN AS...