Bay Covid-19 field hospital officially opened

Automotive giant Volkswagen SA (VWSA) handed over the keys to the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni field hospital on Tuesday.

The event was attended by health minister Zweli Mkhize who was on hand to give the keynote address.

Phase one of the facility hosts 1,400 beds and once phase three is completed, about 3,300 beds will be availed, 700 short of the original 4,000 planned beds.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, was also in attendance, and said the reason for the decrease in planned beds was to maintain social distancing regulations.

Mkhize warned that SA was moving towards a devastating and decimating storm.

“As a country we’re riding into that storm. Our positive cases will increase, deaths will increase,” Mkhize said.

“Flattening the curve is not a one-day episode but needs everyone to play their part.