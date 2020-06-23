Eastern Cape government ‘having sleepless nights’ over Covid-19: Premier Oscar Mabuyane

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday reassured the country that his province was doing everything in its power to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The assurance comes after 16,895 infections – which accounts for 16.6% of the country’s total of 101,590 infections – were recorded by Monday.

The province has the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities (303) and recoveries (8,035).

“We are doing everything possible in our power to really contain the spread of this virus. We are working around the clock. We are having sleepless nights,” he said.

Mabuyane was speaking at the opening of the Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxikweni Hospital, which was built with funds from Volkswagen SA and the German government.