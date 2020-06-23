WATCH | NSRI urgent safety warning

NSRI are appealing to bathers, paddlers, body borders and surfers to be cautious along the Southern Cape coastline and the Eastern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay, due to a high number of reported White shark sightings and White Shark close encounters.

The increase of sharks at this time of the year is part of the normal aggregation of these animals that take advantage of natural prey like seals and fish close in shore.

A large amount of shark sightings and some encounters have been reported close in shore along the Plettenberg Bay coastline over the past few weeks, on Sunday and today.

Drone footage of a large White shark in close proximity to surfers in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday highlights the urgency of this safety appeal.

Sarah Waries of City of Cape Town (CoCT) Shark Spotters programme has told the NSRI “The behaviour seen in this drone footage shows that the shark is aware of the surfers and is investigating the surfers. It is important for people to remember that White sharks are naturally inquisitive Apex predators and that although shark bites are rare, water users must understand the inherent risk associated with sharing the ocean with these animals and change their behaviour accordingly to avoid encountering sharks.”

NSRI can confirm that a number of encounters reported recently included authorities appealing to surfers to exit the water at Robberg, Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, at Boneyards, Jeffreys Bay on Monday and again at Robberg, Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday, following shark sightings in close proximity to surfers reported by eye-witnesses.

NSRI and the Emergency Services are well prepared to deal with any incidents and NSRI carry emergency medical shark kits on our sea rescue craft, on NSRI rescue vehicles and our NSRI medics carry emergency medical shark kits in their private vehicles in an effort to ensure the quickest response to any incident.

The CoCT Shark Spotters Programme advise:

To reduce the risk of encountering a shark the public are urged to familiarise themselves with the following safety advice:

Do not swim, surf or surf-ski when birds, dolphins or seals are feeding nearby

Do not swim, surf or surf-ski where fishing or spearfishing is taking place

Do not swim in deep water beyond the breakers

Do not swim if you are bleeding

Do not swim near river mouths

Do not swim, surf or surf-ski alone

Do not swim, surf or surf-ski at night

Do not swim, surf or surf-ski if there has been a whale stranding nearby

Obey beach officials and lifeguards if told to leave the water

If a shark has recently been sighted in an area, consider using another beach for the day

First-time visitors to beach areas should ask the local law enforcement official, lifeguards or locals about the area

For those people kayaking or surf-skiing far out to the sea: please consider paddling in groups and staying close together (in a diamond formation)

Consider using a personal shark shield when you go surfing or kayaking

Pay attention to any shark signage on beaches

SEA RESCUE EMERGENCY: 112 or 087 094 9774

Craig Lambinon

SEA RESCUE COMMUNICATIONS

