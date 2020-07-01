More than 99% of active coronavirus cases in SA are in a mild condition

There have been more positive gains globally against the Covid-19 coronavirus as recoveries continue to outpace new infections and 99% of active cases are in a mild condition.

Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 5.8-million, compared to 514,798 deaths. In cases which had an outcome, the recovery rate is 92%.

The margin between recoveries and active cases has widened globally. There are now more than 2-million more closed cases than active cases.

As of July 1, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 151,209 cases, of which 73,543 have recovered and 2,657 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 96.5% compared to 3.48% deaths in closed cases. There are 75,009 active cases, of which just 539 (0.7%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 74,470 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 45 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 10,623,653 total cases, of which 514,798 have died and 5,828,630 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 92% compared to 8% deaths. Of active cases, 4,222,320 (99%) are in a mild condition and 57,905 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

