Ndlambe up to 99 cases of Covid-19

Statement from the Sarah Baartman District Municipality Joins Operations Committee (JOC) meeting held on July 2

Covid-19

During the Sarah Baartman District Municipality’s (SBDM) JOC meeting today, concern was raised about the increase in the infection rate across the district. The current total cases for SBDM are 1,354 with a total of 41 deaths.

The breakdown per local municipality of total cases is as follows:

Koukamma Municipality: 12

Blue Crane Route Municipality: 89

Ndlambe Municipality: 99

Dr Beyers Naudѐ Municipality: 111

Makana Municipality: 294

Kouga Municipality: 350

Sundays River Valley Municipality: 399

The increased infection rate due to the winter season is further exacerbated by community members who are not adhering to the safety protocols and lockdown level 3 regulations. Community members are requested to adhere to following preventative guidelines:

Wash your hands regularly with soap or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a flexed elbow or a tissue.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information community members can contact the Covid-19 24 hour hotline number: 0800 029 999 or the Covid-19 WhatsApp number: 0600 123 456.

Grant pay-out dates

The SASSA grant pay-outs will start tomorrow, July 3, for the older person grant and disability grant. SBDM notes that increased queues in the towns across the district, increases the risk of infection amongst community members. The SBDM will therefore provide Disaster Management Volunteers from across the district to help with queue-marshalling to ensure social distancing.

Alcohol Consumption

The municipality urges community members to consume alcohol responsibly and to report any liquor outlet that is contravening the trading hours or any other regulations. Liquor-related complaints can be reported to the Eastern Cape Liquor Board on the toll free number: 080-000-0420 or WhatsApp number: 076-403-6223.

Messages of support

The SBDM wishes to extend its condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones due to Covid-19.

The SBDM thanks health workers for their selflessness in helping in the fight against Covid19. The SBDM also wants to encourage every community member to join the Eastern Cape’s provincial campaign to take a minute every day, between 6am – 7am and 6pm – 7pm, to clap hands, blow a vuvuzela or beat the drums to thank health workers.

