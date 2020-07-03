Latest Covid-19 statistics in South Africa

Covid-19 Statistics in SA 2 July 2020 – Supplied by Department of Health

Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize release the latest Covid-19 statistics last night.

As of 02 July 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 168 061

Case Data

Province Total cases for 2 July 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 30603 18,2
Free State 1886 1,1
Gauteng 49937 29,7
KwaZulu-Natal 11669 6,9
Limpopo 1286 0,8
Mpumalanga 1478 0,9
North West 4788 2,8
Northern Cape 573 0,3
Western Cape 65841 39,2
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 168061 100,0

 

Testing Data
1 706 127 tests have been completed in total of which 39 188 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 95 COVID-19 related deaths- 12 from Eastern Cape, 38 from Gauteng, 16 from KwaZulu Natal and 29 from Western Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 2844 .

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The mortality rate is 1,7%

The number of recoveries is 81 999, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,8%

 

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 451 15843
Free State 9 386
Gauteng 282 12957
KwaZulu Natal 152 4111
Limpopo 10 570
Mpumalanga 7 520
North West 7 865
Northern Cape 1 232
Western Cape 1925 46515
Total 2844 81999

 

