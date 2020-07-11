SA Covid-19 Statistics – 250 687 positive cases

South Africa’s Minister of Health, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize released the latest Covid-19 statistics late last night.
A cumulative total of 250 687 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 10 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|46284
|18,5
|Free State
|4221
|1,7
|Gauteng
|87033
|34,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|21386
|8,5
|Limpopo
|2579
|1,0
|Mpumalanga
|3273
|1,3
|North West
|8676
|3,5
|Northern Cape
|1168
|0,5
|Western Cape
|76067
|30,3
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|250687
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 057 232 with 56 663 new tests conducted since the last report
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 140 COVID-19 related deaths- 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from Eastern Cape, 39 from Gauteng and 66 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3860
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased
The number of recoveries is 118 232, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,2%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|634
|28903
|Free State
|19
|629
|Gauteng
|554
|23804
|KwaZulu-Natal
|260
|5953
|Limpopo
|33
|665
|Mpumalanga
|22
|779
|North West
|36
|1688
|Northern Cape
|7
|277
|Western Cape
|2295
|55534
|Total
|3860
|118232
