Regional ANC advises Ndlambe council not to appeal high court judgment on RO plant

The regional executive council (REC) of the ANC Sarah Baartman region has advised the Ndlambe council not to appeal the high court judgment on the seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant tender.

The tender award to Quality Filtration Systems (QFS) was declared unlawful and set aside by the Grahamstown High Court last week.

The Sarah Baartman REC released a statement on the matter late last night after being briefed by the ANC caucus on the Ndlambe council.

The briefing included the processes followed for the emergency procurement of the SWRO plant by the municipality and the contents of the judgment issued by Judge Phillip Zilwa.

“The REC weighed the substantive reasons advanced for the emergency procurement of installation of the RO plant and further studied the contents of judgments. It considered the balance of probabilities, however, in the centre of its discussions it placed the people of Port Alfred and Bathurst who are in dire need of water and are a target to benefit in the economic spinoff that come with this development,” ANC regional chairperson Scara Njadayi said.

He said the REC had resolved to direct the ANC caucus in Ndlambe to take the matter to council as soon as possible; that the ANC caucus persuade council not to appeal the decision of the high court as there was no guarantee that the municipality would secure the money again for the plant and the appeal processes might take too long and councillors must put people in the centre of their decisions; and that the due supply chain processes must be started afresh.

The REC further resolved that Ndlambe Municipality should consider soliciting guidance from both the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and the Treasury in future on the processes to be followed for emergency procurement.

“The decision taken by the REC does not suggest that there’s any intended malice (corrupt practice) in the process,” Njadayi said.

“The decision has been taken in the spirit of renewal and the promotion of good governance.”

