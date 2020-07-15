Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

The minister’s wife Nolwandle Mantashe also tested positive.

“Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the minister will continue to work from home,” read the cabinet statement.

“As we wish [the] minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

“To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing the WHO protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing.”

TimesLive