Blood donation appeal during lockdown – blood shortage

SANBS is holding a blood drive at the Port Alfred Girl Guide Hall on Tuesday July 21 and Wednesday July 22, from 10am – 4pm.

Due to social distancing they are making appointments for donors to donate at 30 minute intervals and thus avoid overcrowding.

As per the official government list of Critical Services during lockdown, point 5 under Health states: “Blood transfusion services including the collection, processing, testing, and distribution of blood” may continue.

“It will be even greater if you could extend your appointment to include another person living with you during lockdown. We can schedule you at the same time so you only need to make one trip,” donor recruiter Cindy Weber said.

In addition to the normal acceptance criteria of blood donors, SANBS encourages donors NOT to donate blood if they have:

travelled to affected countries outside of South Africa (28 day deferral),

people with confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection (28 day deferral from the date of complete clearance of symptoms)

and people who have been in close contact with confirmed or probable Coronavirus cases (28 day deferral) from the last date of contact.

“SANBS has taken precautionary measures to ensure that the people who utilise our facilities are protected. We have equipped all sites with additional antiseptic sprays and alcohol-based wipes.

“We rely on your support more than ever and we wholeheartedly believe that blood donors are special people who will step up to this challenge once again,” Weber said.

If possible, book your donation appointment by emailing Cindy.Weber@sanbs.org.za

