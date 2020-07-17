Recipes to share – Butternut Soup

Butternut Soup recipe

Butternut soup is a favourite for many households. It is great as a starter or as a main meal with a piece of crusty bread. In my household this gets made throughout the year, no matter the temperature or the season, as my husband loves soup. It would be a sweltering hot day and he announces that he feels like soup and then out comes the big pot.

I’m sure many of you have your own recipe or variation of butternut soup – but this is my recipe and I always get great results from it.

Ingredients:

2 medium butternuts

1 apple

2 medium onions

50g butter/margarine

7 ml medium curry powder

4 Tbl cake flour

pinch of ground nutmeg

2 chicken stock cubes

750 ml boiling water

500 ml milk

7 ml salt

Method:

Peel, seed and dice the butternuts (or buy the ready cubed blocks at the grocery shop)

Peel, core and chop the apple.

Peel the onions and chop roughly.

In a large pot, sauté the chopped onions in the butter/margarine.

Add the curry powder and fry the mixture lightly.

Add the butternut and apple and sauté the mixture for a while.

Add the flour and nutmeg and stir-fry lightly.

Dissolve the chicken stock cubes in the boiling water. Add the stock, together with the milk, and salt, to the butternut mixture.

Boil, with the lid on, over moderate heat (stirring occasionally) until the butternut pieces are soft – As the soup gets thicker, stir more frequently as it can burn. Puree or blend until smooth.

Enjoy – Anneli

