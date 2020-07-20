No work, no pay likely should schools close

“Nobody is asking for another break or to give teachers a holiday. This [calling for schooling to be immediately suspended] is done due to the pandemic,” Manuel said.

He confirmed that the minister raised the issue during the meeting, but he added that teachers were in a unique position and could not be compared to other civil servants.

“We are saying there are many children that even with the best intention in the world, will not access anything online even if it’s on TV. We are saying we must create workbooks which are put together and they can go hand them out,” Manuel said.

Another union member who attended the meeting, but wished not to be named said teachers expected to be paid in full just like parliamentarians who are working from home, but are getting full salaries.

“Teachers will work from home if they are capacitated to do so. They will do lesson preparations, collate learning activity packs for learners and distribute them to parents,” said the unionist.

“In this case, a day or two will be declared for teachers to go to school alternately, make copies, package and submit to HoD. Parents will be asked to come and collect on certain days and also submit same work on certain days. Teachers will control the work and give feedback to learners.”

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Motshekga on Saturday convened a meeting of the Council of Education Ministers to deliberate on the inputs received from stakeholders.

Mhlanga added that now that Motshekga has concluded the consultation process, she is now processing a comprehensive report through structure of the government and eventually with the national coronavirus command council and cabinet.