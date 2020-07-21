Mob burns week-old Covid-19 treatment facility in Khayelitsha

In another incident, protesters torched and looted the Desmond Tutu Community Hall while protesting on Saturday morning. It is still unclear whether it was the same group who burnt the health facility, but sources we spoke to believe the group is among those occupying land in Makhaza where law enforcement officials were demolishing structures earlier in the week.

Nosipho Qaku, a security guard at the hall, said law-enforcement officials fired rubber bullets at the protesters to disperse them. “The protesters retreated and regrouped before returning to loot the hall. My cellphone was also stolen,” she said.

Ward councillor Danile Khatshwa said: “Because of Covid-19, I and other leaders hold Skype meetings. I will not be able to participate in such meetings because I get the internet at the hall. Residents also won’t be able to report damaged storm water drains and other problems at the hall.”

Khatshwa’s house and car were also burnt by protesters about 8pm on Saturday. His family members have been moved from the community for their safety.

“Thugs are now involved in the protests. They steal and damage property. My family was shocked and scared because I was not even around when the protesters tried to attack them,” said Khatshwa.

Police are yet to respond to questions on whether any arrests have been made since Saturday.

This article was first published on GroundUp

BY VINCENT LALI