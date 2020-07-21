Recipes to share – Bran Raisin Muffins

Bran Raisin Muffins

These bran muffins are light, easy and delicious and have an added bonus – the batter lasts in the fridge for up to two weeks. So you can make the batter, pop it in the fridge and bake as and when you need some. That is what I like about this recipe because I make it and then bake a few at a time for my daughter’s lunch box and for us to take to work.

When I made this over the weekend I couldn’t find bran in any of the shops. I then found ‘Bran Rich Self-Raising’ flour and took a chance, adjusted some of the amounts and it worked perfectly fine. The only difference is the muffins were a bit lighter in colour. I will put original recipe and ‘modified’ one in case you can’t find bran either.

Please feel free to submit your favourite recipes to hansteina@arena.africa and we will feature them on our website.

Ingredients:

300ml Brown Sugar 2 Eggs 125ml Oil 625ml Cake Flour 500ml Bran 12ml Baking Soda 2ml Salt 5ml Vanilla 200ml Raisins 500ml Milk

Method:

Beat eggs and sugar. Add oil and beat again. Add all other ingredients and mix well. Bake at 180°C for 15 – 20min

Modified recipe ingredients:

300ml Brown Sugar 2 Eggs 125ml Oil 3¼ Cups Bran Rich Self-Raising Flour 5ml Baking Soda 2ml Salt 5ml Vanilla 200ml Raisins 500ml Milk

Method stays the same.

Share this: Tweet



