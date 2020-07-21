Recipes to share – Bran Raisin Muffins

By
Anneli Hanstein
-

Bran Raisin Muffins

These bran muffins are light, easy and delicious and have an added bonus – the batter lasts in the fridge for up to two weeks. So you can make the batter, pop it in the fridge and bake as and when you need some. That is what I like about this recipe because I make it and then bake a few at a time for my daughter’s lunch box and for us to take to work.

When I made this over the weekend I couldn’t find bran in any of the shops. I then found ‘Bran Rich Self-Raising’ flour and took a chance, adjusted some of the amounts and it worked perfectly fine. The only difference is the muffins were a bit lighter in colour. I will put original recipe and ‘modified’ one in case you can’t find bran either.

Please feel free to submit your favourite recipes to hansteina@arena.africa and we will feature them on our website.

Ingredients:

300ml Brown Sugar                                                                                                        2 Eggs                                                                                                                        125ml Oil                                                                                                              625ml Cake Flour                                                                                                      500ml Bran                                                                                                              12ml Baking Soda                                                                                                     2ml Salt                                                                                                                  5ml Vanilla                                                                                                            200ml Raisins                                                                                                                500ml Milk

Method:

Beat eggs and sugar. Add oil and beat again. Add all other ingredients and mix well.            Bake at 180°C for 15 – 20min

Modified recipe ingredients:

300ml Brown Sugar                                                                                                      2 Eggs                                                                                                                  125ml Oil                                                                                                                  3¼ Cups Bran Rich Self-Raising Flour                                                                          5ml Baking Soda                                                                                                        2ml Salt                                                                                                                   5ml Vanilla                                                                                                           200ml Raisins                                                                                                       500ml Milk

Method stays the same.

