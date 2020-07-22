Local restaurants protest against lockdown restrictions

Owners and staff of Port Alfred restaurants and tour operators staged a protest today against lockdown restrictions, including the prohibition on the sale of alcohol, which have been been severely damaging to their businesses, resulting in loss of income and layoffs, and some businesses closing permanently. Starting outside Guido’s at West Beach, they rode in convoy to other establishments around town, including C’est la Vie, Royal St Andrews Hotel, the Links, Tahoe Spur, Niche, Ocean Basket, Graze by the River, Kenny’s, Wharf Street, Ski-boat Club, Tash’s and Route 72 Saloon.

