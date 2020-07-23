Navigating through the COVID-19 LOCKDOWN scandal – National Employers Association South Africa

According to a survey, conducted for the National Employers Association South Africa (Neasa), there appears to be a major problem with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Employers/Employees Relief (TERS) fund and the payouts it has issued and those actually received.

THe figures provided begs the question as to whether employers have actually received fund or even if they bothered to claim on behalf of their employees.

Here are the results of the survey as of July 23.

14% of employers still haven’t received their April UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 86% of employers who received payment, only 62% were paid in full.

27% of employers still haven’t received their May UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 73% of employers who received payment, only 58% were paid in full.

81% of employers still haven’t received their June UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 19% of employers who received payment, only 68% were paid in full.

Should you wish to participate in this on-going survey, you may visit the Neasa site at https://mailchi.mp/neasa.co.za/covid-19-ters-funding-uif-daily-survey-23-july?e=02683936bc

Share this: Tweet



