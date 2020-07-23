Neighbourly Notes – 25 June 2020

DAY 91 of the National Lockdown meaning 13 weeks (or fully a quarter of 2020) have been spent in some level of lockdown. The advanced Level 3 lockdown regulations, announced a week ago, have seen businesses in town get themselves ready to reopen, with restrictions, after months of closure. Businesses include beauty therapists, hairdressers, restaurants, hotels and others. Talk of the Town would like to know how you feel about the new advanced Level 3 lockdown regulations. As a customer, will you be visiting restaurants in the area? How about having your hair done or a facial or manicure/pedicure? As a business, what steps have you taken to ensure you abide by the new regulations? Are you prepared and looking forward to re-opening your business?

WALKING around town, it is clear that many people are not taking the rules of the lockdown seriously. Many people are not wearing face masks and can be seen congregating on the streets in groups. On the other hand shops and supermarkets are now even taking people’s temperature as well as spraying their hands with sanitiser before allowing entry. Yet, I saw a lady who was refusing to have her hands sprayed with sanitiser and, when I asked why, she showed me a rash on her hands from excessive contact with alcohol-based sanitisers. That leads to the question, is it healthy to be continuously sprayed with alcohol?

PREMIER of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, issued a report on Monday indicating the extent of Covid-19 in the province. According to the report, as of 21 June 2020, there were 15,751 people infected by the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape Province. Out of this number, 8,035 people had recovered from the infection, and 285 people had died. The report breaks down the province into districts with Sarah Baartman District Municipality having 611 people infected by the virus, 215 people recovered and 21 people having died. The full report can be obtained on the Talk of the Town website (www.talkofthetown.co.za)

LAST week Jane Foote’s painting of butterflies, inspired by the rabble of butterflies that recently gathered in the area, was published on our front page. It is named “The power and the glory” in the year of Covid-19 and a limited edition of signed prints are available. They are printed on good quality card and are A3 in size. The story behind the painting is on the back of each print, as well as the artist’s contact details. A percentage of all sales will be donated to the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen. Prints are R250 each (South Africa) and shipping from Port Alfred to anywhere else in South Africa will cost an extra R140. If you would like to order, you can contact the artist on 079-099-9837.

FINANCE minister Tito Mboweni delivered an emergency budget yesterday (Wednesday June 24) but, unfortunately too late for this edition of the paper. However, Mboweni himself has said on two separate occasions in parliament that the country no longer has the resources it did in the past and the government therefore needs to adjust its spending expectations. It is likely, with all the money being allocated to individuals, organisations, corporations and the like due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa has loaned over US$1billion (approximately R17billion) aimed at relieving the burden on the South African economy. Yet, South Africans have expressed the concern that money tends to get “lost” when handled by politicians and it would be a good idea if the government was to report exactly what was to happen to that loan and then continuously monitor its use. With last year’s figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand trading was as such at R17.27 to the Dollar (R14.33), R21.49 to the Pound (R18.18) and R1.49 to the Euro (R16.29). Commodities such as gold was trading at $1,757.32 per fine ounce ($1,404.39); platinum $825.55 ($814.10) and Brent crude oil at $42.98 per barrel ($65.78).

OUR condolences to the family and friends of David Lloyd Malan who passed-away suddenly following a massive heart attack on June 5 while at home with his family.

CONDOLENCES to the family and friends of Roy de Wet, who passed away at the weekend. Roy was an avid walker and Talk of the Town saw him walking along West Beach Drive as recently as last week. In his younger years he was also very involved in karate.

WE at Talk of the Town were sad to learn of the passing this week of Steve de Kiewit, a former columnist for TotT. Before he moved to Port Alfred and wrote his column from here while working at the Willows Caravan Park, De Kiewit lived in King William’s Town and wrote for our erstwhile sister newspaper The Mercury. Our condolences to his friends and family.

