Actor gets the boot from ‘Lithapo’ amid claims of sexual harassment

Quizzical Pictures has confirmed that an actor on its hit SABC2 drama series Lithapo has been removed from the production, amid allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement on Thursday night, the production said that “following the allegations of sexual harassment on the production Lithapo, we have taken a decision to remove the actor from the production with immediate effect.”

It added that the actor was “no longer part of the production and the story is being rewritten.”

This comes after an actress on the show took to social media to detail her experience with an actor on set of the production, sparking outrage.

Her comments also started a larger conversation about sexual harassment in the workplace, with people sharing their experiences.

In its statement Quizzical Pictures said it took the claims of sexual harassment “very seriously” and that all cast and crew members signed declarations against it in their contracts. It also claimed to run sexual harassment workshops before any production begins.

“We would like to thank the cast and crew for their patience while this matter was being dealt with. We remain committed to making our sets safe for all our cast and crew and have undertaken to review all our systems in this regard,” it added.

